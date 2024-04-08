Al-Nassr will next face their bitter rivals Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup 2024. It will be an important match for Al-Nassr as they are already out of the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer for Al-Nassr in all the competitions. CR7 is the leading goal scorer of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season with 29 goals and is looking to break the record for scoring the most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr are now back on a good run as they have won the last four of their four matches. But this Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final will be a tough hurdle for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Autographs and Takes Selfies With Fans After Al-Nassr Training Session Ahead of Clash Against Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

The 39-year-old will do everything in his power to lead his side Al-Nassr to glory but with the strong squad, Al-Hilal feels like a stronger side. Al-Ittihad went on to defeat Al-Nassr in the last year's semi-final in the same competition. With Ronaldo in form and other teammates slowly coming back from injuries Al-Nassr will hope to have a better outcome this time around. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 1–0 Victory Over Damac in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking in good shape to start the match against Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup 2024. CR7 was given the bench time to stay in full fitness in this important match against Al-Hilal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will look forward to stepping another foot towards the glory as the Al-Nassr side steps onto the field to play against Al-Hilal. Ronaldo was spotted in training sessions for the team which means he is all set to play the match against Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese international has shown how important he is for the Al-Nassr squad and will most likely be part of it for the upcoming match against Al-Hilal. Sadio Mane has been very helpful to CR7 and also with a combination of strong mid-field play, it will be amazing to see Al-Nassr's performance in the upcoming fixture.

