Al-Nassr will be playing against Al-Feiha in their next match of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Saudi giants are currently placed in the second spot of the SPL 2023-24 points table with 21 wins from 27 games. Al-Nassr are yet to be beaten in the Saudi Pro League from the last five games but faced a loss at the hands of Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final. Al-Nassr will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next encounter against Al-Feiha.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the biggest star for Al-Nassr since he joined the club last year. Ronaldo has emerged to be the top goal scorer for the Saudi club and also the major difference maker in helping his team to win in major tournaments. Ronaldo represented Al-Nassr in the team's last match against Al-Hilal but was sent off the field as he elbowed the opposition's Ali Ali-Bulaihi.

Al-Nassr would want to win the clash against Al-Feiha if they wish to gain the top spot and win the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal currently tops the table and there is a huge point and win difference between them and Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

As per a report by Asharq Al-Awsat, the Portuguese star is expected to be handed a two-match ban for his actions in the Saudi Super Cup match against Al-Hilal. If such happens, he is expected to miss the upcoming matches against Al-Feiha and Al-Khaleej.

The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Saudi Football Federation sat with Cristiano Ronaldo wherein the Portuguese star justified his actions. At the end of the meeting, the committee decided to hand over a two-match suspension to Ronaldo.

