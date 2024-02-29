After the last Saudi Pro League 2023-24, match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo was the highlight after his obscene celebration to Al-Shabab fans. Many reports said he would face a ban, but others also said there would be no action against the football superstar. There were investigations taking place on this matter. Al-Nassr is second in the league table and is slowly and steadily closing the gap on table toppers Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr went on to win the match 3-2 against Al-Shabab which was indeed a close match. Ronaldo did score again for Al-Nassr and Anderson Talisca scored a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended for One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Game.

Al-Nassr cannot afford to drop points as they are still seven points behind the table leaders. Al-Hazem can be an easy matchup as they are last in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 table. Ronaldo has started his 2024 on a goal-scoring run and will continue to do so for the remaining matches. Ronaldo has scored 21 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League and has made nine assists so far.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The 39-year-old goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after he made an obscene gesture during the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al-Shabab. This came after Al-Shabab fans were chanting 'Messi' again and again. The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) announced the ban on their social media page. Lionel Messi Reaches 500 Million Followers On Instagram, Becomes Second Person Ever to Achieve Feat After Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo will also pay the fine of 20,000 Saudi Riyals which is roughly $5,333 to Al-Shabab, as the club filed the complaint. Half of that amount will be given to the federation. Ronaldo will not be playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al-Hazem. But the goal-scoring machine will return soon to play. Ronaldo will be wanting to stay in his top form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).