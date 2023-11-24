Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be the point of attraction as Al-Nassr will play their next match of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season against Al-Okhdood on November 24. Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer for Saudi Pro League 2023-24 with 13 goals. Ronaldo is also in the top position for most assists till now for Saudi Pro League 2023-24 with seven assists. He is also in the race for the top scorer of the year 2023 as he is almost close to scoring 50 goals this year. Ronaldo has played 51 games in which he has scored 46 goals and has assisted 13 times, the star forward giving the football world a timely reminder that despite his age, he is still around and as dominant as ever. But will Ronaldo be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Al-Okhdood? Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Rivalry Could Be Rekindled in Saudi Arabia Tournament

Al-Nassr is also in very good form as they have won four out of the last five games, one game ended up in a draw. Ronaldo will be facing Al-Okhdood for the first time and it will be interesting to see in form Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo play against them. Al-Nassr is just four points behind the league leaders Al-Hilal and it will be a crucial match for Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal hasn't lost a single game of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season which does give them a significant advantage over the other teams in the league. ‘Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet Plan is Set by NASA Scientists’ Ex-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Makes Bizarre Claim, Video Goes Viral

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The form Cristiano Ronaldo has been is sensational and he even scored in the last game of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 against Al-Wehda. Ronaldo was also spotted training at Al-Nassr's training camp. Coming back from a national team break Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to making his place in Al-Nassrs playing XI.

Fans can expect Ronaldo to be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Al-Okhdood, given the rich vein of form he has been in. Al-Nassr will be looking forward to clinch up the victory and move one step closer to the league leaders.

