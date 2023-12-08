After losing to the league leaders Al-Hilal in the previous league fixture, Al-Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League table. Cristiano Ronaldo looked fumed with the officials and the result as the gap between the two sides widened to seven points. Al-Nassr though have a chance to reduce that deficit as they host newly promoted Al-Riyadh team on December 08, 2023. Interestingly, this will be the first meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Riyadh since he joined the Saudi giants. Cristiano Ronaldo Blows Kisses to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Match in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

Ronaldo was absent even from the bench during Al-Nassr's midweek game against Istiklol in the AFC Champions League. But as it turns out to be a “Rest for the megastar” having already secured progress in the AFC competition. The game ended in a draw. The Knights of Najd will want to return to winning ways to put pressure on Al-Hilal. So fans can expect a perfectly fit and rested Cristiano Ronaldo should be able to take part in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh game.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is in great form in the Saudi Pro League, helping his team to win their maiden Arab Club Champions Cup in his very first season. Saudi Pro League title though has eluded Al-Nassr side from the 2020 season. After Cristiano’s inclusion in the team- nearly a year ago, the side has been lethal in attacks winning the majority of their games in the process. With the league title on the line his season, we can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to start the game against Al-Riyadh.

Leading the league in goals, Ronaldo will want to better Al-Nassr’s goal difference, in case the top two sides level on points at the end of the season. He already has scored a whopping 48 goals (for club and country) this calendar year and could easily reach the half-century mark with four league games and one Cup game available till December end.

Al-Nassr Preparations

CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. Alongside support from Otavio and Marcelo Brozovic from midfield has proved beneficial for the former Real Madrid superstar. Ronaldo already has scored three hat-tricks in the league imposing his authority in Saudi Pro League. Soon to be 39, Ronaldo will be eager to add more titles to his name before hanging his boots. His Portugal side has been incredible in the Euro Qualifiers, securing the top spot in the group. CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Draw Results: Check Groups for Football Tournament in USA.

His league opponent on Friday night, Al-Riyadh stands 13th on the table, having accumulated 16 points from their opening 15 games of the 2023-24 season. The game will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on December 8, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).