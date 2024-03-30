Al-Nassr resume their pursuit for the title of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 as they enter the last 10 games of the competition. Al-Hilal are still significantly ahead in the league table and time is running out for Al-Alami. Luis Castro's side bounced back from their AFC Champions League exit from Quarterfinal earlier in the month with a crucial 1-0 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, which saw them avoid going a third consecutive league match without victory following a 4-4 draw to Al Hazem and a 3-1 defeat against Al Raed. Fan Takes Selfie With Cristiano Ronaldo, Kisses Him After Entering Ground During Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly; Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached the landmark of his 50th goal for the Knights of Najd, scoring the winner in the last match, once again showing his composure from the penalty spot to find the net in the 68th minute. Al-Nassr will be facing Al-Tai for the second time in the Saudi Pro League this season when they face them on Saturday, March 30. Luis Castro's side secured a 2-1 win in their first encounter back in September 2023 with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a crucial role.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo looked fit and fine when he featured for Portugal in the International Friendly against Slovenia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested for the game against Sweden but played the full 90 minutes against Slovenia. Portugal lost 2-0 on that occasion. With stakes being high, Ronaldo should be the first name of the playing XI of Al-Nassr when they take the field against Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League. UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

In the previous encounter of Al-Nassr against Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in that away game and contributed a goal and an assist. Anderson Talisca opened the scoring after 30 minutes before Ronaldo scored the winner from the penalty spot with three minutes remaining in the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).