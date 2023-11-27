Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be the point of attraction as Al-Nassr will play their next match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 against the Iranian opponents Persepolis. Al-Nassr is currently undefeated in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season and will look to continue that same form. Al-Nassr has won all four of the matches they played in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Ronaldo has played 52 games in 2023 for which he has managed to score 48 goals and is in very good form. Ronaldo will also become the first player to score 50 goals in 2023 if he scores a brace tonight against Persepolis. Ronaldo is on the list with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe. The star forward giving the football world a timely reminder that despite his age, he is still around and as dominant as ever. But will Ronaldo be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Persepolis? Al-Nassr 3–0 Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History Following His Brace Against Al-Akhdoud

Al-Nassr is also on a victory run as they will be coming from the Saudi Pro League win against Al-Akhdoud. In the game against Al-Akhdoud Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and led his team to a comfortable victory. The last time Al-Nassr took on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League 2023-24, Al-Nassr took a comfortable victory with the scoreline of 2-0. Although Ronaldo didn't have any goal contribution but still was able to help the team. UEFA EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe To Get Advantage In Race for Ballon d'Or 2024 Due To Erling Haaland's Absence

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Ronaldo is on a great run and scoring crucial goals for his team despite his age. Ronaldo even scored in the last game of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 against Al-Akhdoud. Fans can expect Ronaldo to be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Persepolis, given the rich vein of form he has been in. Al-Nassr will be looking forward to clinching the victory.

