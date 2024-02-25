Cristiano Ronaldo is having another strong calendar year with three goals in four games so far. League’s leading goal scorer is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, February 25. The Knights of Najd will want to carry on with their great start to the second half of the season following the winter break. They are still second in the league table, seven points behind Al-Hilal after 20 games. They cannot afford to drop points with just 14 games remaining in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season, if they want to have a shot at the league title this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Al-Nassr will return to league action following their victory over Al-Fayha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League over two legs. Ronaldo scored in both games and now will focus on the upcoming league opponents Al-Shabab. Ironically CR7 outscores the whole Al-Shabab team with 21 goals this season, while the fellow Riyadh-based side managed just 20 goals in as many games.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The offensive engine of Al-Nassr's side, Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the league in both goals scored (21) and assists made (9) this season. The former Real Madrid star is showing intentions to win it all with the Saudi side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in good form and should keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Shabab.

CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. Alongside support from Otavio and Marcelo Brozovic from midfield has proved beneficial for the former Real Madrid superstar. Ronaldo could see himself once again partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya in attack. His fellow compatriot Otavio has been operating in a number 10 position behind the front three in recent games.

