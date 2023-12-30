Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against defending champions Al-Ittihad side, taking him to the highest goal scorer in the 2023 calendar year. Though Al-Nassr managed to coupe up all three points against one of the strong sides in the Saudi Pro League, they are still seven points behind league leaders Al-Hilal at the moment. Al-Nassr has not won the league title since 2019 and would be looking to cash in on four-time Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring form to win a title this year. After a crushing victory over Al-Ittihad in a league game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will take the field against fourth-placed Al-Taawoun next in the league. The game will be played on December 30, 2023, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. With the title run entering its climax, we can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of Al-Nassr’s starting 11, which would be their last competitive action in 2023. Their opponent Al- Taawoun has 10 wins and four draws from 18 games played so far and lost 2-1 to Al-Nassr early in February 2023. They could be a stronger challenger for Al-Nassr’s quest for the league title this season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor Unite for Spectacular Crossover Event in Riyadh, Witness Saudi Arabia's Bid for Boxing Domination (Watch Video)

Prolific scorer Cristiano Ronaldo leads the league in scoring and has also provided a handful of assists to his striking partners Sadio Mane and others too. Finishing the year as top scorer would be a great achievement for 38-year-old Ronaldo who currently has 53 goals in all competitions, one goal ahead of PSG’s Manchester Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane – who also are having a great year so far.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travels to take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Knights of Najd will come into the game on the back of a 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad in the previous league outing, with no major injury news after the game. Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are eyeing multiple trophies this season, and letting their leg off the paddle wouldn’t be their option to achieve their goal.

Also more importantly this is the last match of the year for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and they won't return to action until February as the Saudi Pro League is on a break until then. They take on Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League on February 12, before returning to league action three days later against Al-Fateh.

