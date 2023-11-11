After a stuttering start to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Al-Nassr have found the much-needed winning momentum and they have now won four matches in a row in the Saud Pro League to consolidate at the second position of the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charge in the winning streak as he has played 11 matches for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season and scored 12 goals and contributed in 7 assists. After 12 games in the league, Al-Nassr are at 28 points, just behind league leaders Al-Hilal, with a game in hand. After missing out on the league title narrowly last season, Al-Nassr under the able leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca will want to go all the way this time. Fans eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the playing XI against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24, scroll down. Cristiano Ronaldo Unties Injured Teammate's Shoelaces Directly With His Mouth During Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej in their last league game and Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Anderson Talisca scored an hat-trick in the game against Al-Duhail while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal against Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo will want to star again and secure important three points for his team as they face Al-Wehda in their next Saudi Pro League 2023 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2023-24 fixture?

Ronaldo looks all set to feature in Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wehda set to be played at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Mecca, Saudi Arabia in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Portugal star has trained pretty well with his teammates prior to this match and he will once again hold a key role in the starting XI. Ronaldo will look to add more goals to his tally with a solid performance in this contest that will also help him consolidate his position at the top of the list of most goals scored in Saudi Pro League 2023-24. | Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Part Ways with Coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Cristiano Ronaldo played against Al-Wehda twice last season, once in the Saudi Pro League and the other being in the semi-finals of the King's Cup. He scored a hat-trick against them in the league encounter and will hope to repeat the performance this time around.

