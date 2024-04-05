Al-Nassr will next go head-to-head against Damac in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Al-Nassr won their last match in a dominating fashion against Abha with a scoreline of 8-0. Cristiano Ronaldo came up with another hat trick which was his second consecutive hat trick in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. This time Ronaldo scored the hat trick in the first half to give his team a comfortable lead. CR7 also assisted two times in the second half in the same match against Abha. It was one of the best performances of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Latest Hat-Trick Match Ball to Brother Hugo (View Pic).

As Al-Nassr's journey in AFC Champions League is over they can now solely focus on the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. But still, they are way behind the table toppers Al-Hilal. There is still a 12-point difference between the two. Al-Nassr will have to carry their form and win all the matches.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is completely fit and was even spotted in the Al-Nassr's training session ahead of their match against Damac. The 39-year-old is the top goal scorer in the league with 29 goals and the two consecutive hat tricks have put him way ahead in the leading goal scorer race. The Al-Nassr captain will be focusing on the wins and will also look forward to breaking the most goals scored in the Saudi Pro League season record which is currently held by Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in the 2018-19 season. It will be another crucial game for Al-Nassr and CR7 is expected to start. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick Video: Watch Al-Nassr Star Fire His Side to Dominant Victory Over Abha in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match.

The Portuguese international has shown how important he is for the Al-Nassr squad and will most likely be part of it for the upcoming match against Damac. Sadio Mane has been very helpful to CR7 and also with a combination of strong mid-field play, it will be amazing to see Al-Nassr's performance in the upcoming fixture.

