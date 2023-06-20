After demolishing Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 in the previous fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Iceland in their next game of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers at the Laugardalsvollur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bosnia & Herzegovina came into their next game after a narrow 2-1 defeat against Slovakia at home. Juraj Kucka opened the scoring for Slovakia but the game became level on the stroke of halftime when Alfred Finnbogason. However, the Slovakians could not be stopped as they added another goal when Tomas Suslov put the ball into the back of the net in the 69th minute to deny Iceland their first win. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bukayo Saka’s Hat-Trick Helps England Thrash North Macedonia 7–0.

Portugal, on the other hand, continued their winning run in their Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign with the win against Bosnia & Herzegovina. The match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina saw goals from Bruno Fernande and Bernardo Silva turn the game in favour of the 2016 UEFA Euro Champions as they won the match 3-0. During the same match, their star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made his 199th appearance for the Selecao side.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Iceland vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers fixture?

Being the upcoming game his 200th international appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo should start in the Iceland vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers fixture. Despite not being able to perform in the FIFA world cup, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s most prolific strikers in the history of football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).