Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Senegal to Play in FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

All eyes will be on New York New Jersey Stadium today, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as two-time champions France, led by the prolific Kylian Mbappé, begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey against a formidable Senegal side. The Group I encounter, scheduled for 3:00 PM ET (19:00 UTC), promises an enthralling spectacle as both teams vie for an early advantage in the first stage of the tournament. Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Mbappé, who turned 27 in December 2025, is widely anticipated to spearhead the French attack. The Real Madrid forward, known for his blistering pace and clinical finishing, is a cornerstone of Didier Deschamps' squad, aiming to add a third World Cup title to France's illustrious history.

France vs Senegal Match Details and Venue

The marquee fixture will take place at the state-of-the-art New York New Jersey Stadium, one of the 16 host venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada for this expanded 48-team World Cup. The tournament itself commenced on June 11, 2026, and is set to conclude with the final on July 19.

Match Information:

Fixture: France vs Senegal

France vs Senegal Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I (First Stage)

FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I (First Stage) Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM ET (19:00 UTC)

3:00 PM ET (19:00 UTC) Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, encounters between France and Senegal have been few but memorable. The two nations have met three times in competitive or non-competitive settings. Surprisingly, Senegal holds a slight edge with two victories to France's one. Their most famous clash came in the opening game of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where debutants Senegal famously stunned the reigning champions France with a 1-0 victory. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draws.

While France enters the tournament as a top-ranked team, Senegal, ranked 15th by FIFA as of June 11, 2026, will be looking to replicate their giant-killing heroics and build on their solid recent form.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially gets into full swing, this clash between France and Senegal is poised to deliver an exciting opening statement, setting the tone for their respective campaigns in Group I. Kylian Mbappé's performance will undoubtedly be under scrutiny as he aims to guide Les Bleus to another strong showing on the global stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).