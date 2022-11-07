Lionel Messi will likely play his last World Cup for Argentina when he features in the quadrennial showpiece in Qatar later this month. However, the 35-year-old's participation in the competition is in doubt after picking up an injury. The PSG star missed the team's last game in the league against Lorient, which they won 2-1. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form this season as Paris Saint Germain remain the only unbeaten team across all competitions among the top-five European leagues. However, the 35-year-old has been dealing with niggles throughout the campaign and was again unavailable for the win over Lorient this weekend. UCL 2022-23 Round of 16: Real Madrid Draw Liverpool, PSG To Face Bayern Munich in Knockout Round.

PSG announced before the fixture that the Argentine superstar has an 'inflamed Achilles tendon' and will be unavailable for the game. Lionel Messi is likely to return to training this week. PSG boss Christophe Galtier has also stated that he expects the forward to be available for their fixture against Auxerre.

'Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure. He will resume training next week,' the club said in their official statement which has cast doubts over the Argentine's participation in the World Cup.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to name his official squad or the showpiece event in the coming week but it looks highly unlikely that he will leave out Lionel Messi from the list.

PSG have stated that the 35-year-old will return to training this week, even if that isn't the case, the injury does not look that serious to hamper his participation at the quadrennial event in Qatar with Argentina, which begins on November 22.

This could be Lionel Messi's final World Cup for Argentina. 'Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup, which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments and it’s so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out,' the PSG star said in an interview.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2022 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).