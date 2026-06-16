Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

The wait is over for millions of football fans worldwide as reigning champions Argentina prepare to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria. All eyes will be on legendary captain Lionel Messi, who is set to lead the Albiceleste in what will be a historic sixth World Cup appearance for the 38-year-old superstar. Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

The Group J encounter is scheduled for a 9:00 PM ET (01:00 UTC on June 17) kick-off at the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has hinted at Messi's availability, despite recent reports of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner managing a hamstring issue. Initial assessments indicate no severe problems, and Messi is cleared to play. This match also marks a potential milestone for Messi, who is currently on 199 international caps and could earn his 200th for Argentina tonight.

Argentina vs Algeria Match Details

Detail Information Match Argentina vs Algeria Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J, Matchday 1 Date Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Kick-off Time 9:00 PM ET (USA) / 8:00 PM CT (Kansas City) / 01:00 UTC (June 17) / 2:00 AM CET (Algeria, June 17) / 6:30 AM IST (India, June 17) / 11:00 AM AEST (Australia, June 17) Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Head-to-Head & Form Guide

This will be only the second time Argentina and Algeria have faced each other, and their first competitive fixture. Their sole previous meeting was a thrilling international friendly on June 5, 2007, where Argentina edged out Algeria 4-3, with Lionel Messi netting twice. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draws.

Both teams enter the tournament in strong form. Argentina, under Lionel Scaloni, topped their CONMEBOL qualifying group with an impressive 12 wins from 18 matches. They are currently on a four-match winning streak, having scored 12 goals and conceded just one in that run, including dominant victories like 5-0 against Zambia and 3-0 against Iceland.

Algeria, led by Vladimir Petkovic, also demonstrated formidable strength by topping their CAF qualifying group, suffering only one loss. Their recent form includes a notable 1-0 victory over the Netherlands and a run of four consecutive clean sheets, scoring 12 goals and conceding zero in their last four outings.

With Messi leading the charge and both teams showcasing impressive recent form, the Group J opener promises to be a captivating start to Argentina's title defense at the FIFA World Cup 2026. All eyes are on Kansas City for what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).