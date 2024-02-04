Lionel Messi will once again be the centre of attention when Inter Miami take on Hong Kong XI in a friendly match on Sunday, February 4. The Argentine star did not have much of game-time during Inter Miami's 0-6 defeat to Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup a couple of days ago, with him having not started the match. Messi was subbed on in the 83rd minute with the scoreline 6-0 in favour of Al-Nassr and he could make any impact for Inter Miami, who succumbed to defeats in both their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 matches against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. But will Messi play in Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami? Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Loses 0-6 to Al-Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match As Cristiano Ronaldo Watches From Stands.

The Inter Miami star will look to make an impact for his new club in a bid to have the MLS outfit do well in the pre-season preparations. Inter Miami have strengthened their attack for this season with the acquisition of Luis Suarez. Both Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Suarez were on target in their 3-4 defeat to Al-Hilal but drew blank against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Inter Miami are also yet to win a match in the pre-season so far and Messi and co would be out to undo that so far. Al-Nassr, Inter Miami Players Engage in Scuffle During Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Friendly Match?

Messi, as mentioned earlier, did not start the Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 earlier on and he was subbed on with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock. He was subbed off during the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match in the 88th minute. So far, there has been report of Messi suffering an injury which could explain his absence for a good part of the Al-Nassr match. The Argentine is likely to find a spot back in Inter Miami's starting XI for this match. Should he decide to rest, he will feature on the bench.

Messi had a memorable start to his Inter Miami career, leading the David Beckham co-owned outfit to their maiden silverware, the Leagues Cup 2023 trophy. He will look to impact his team's performance big time in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).