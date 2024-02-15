As the date for Inter Miami's football comes near there arises only a single question will Lionel Messi be playing in today's game? This is because of what he has achieved over the years to prove that he is one of the best and greatest in the game. Due to Messi, the whole pre-season tour of Hong Kong was cancelled because he was feeling discomfort in his adductor muscle. Even the fans were very angry because of this. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans With Hand Gesture for Chanting His Name During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Messi mentioned that he felt discomfort in the first match of the Saudi Tour and even after he was cleared to play the next game he was still feeling discomfort. That was the main reason Messi played very few minutes of the game. The Beijing Football Association has reportedly cancelled the friendly international matches between Argentina and Nigeria. While Messi is a global Icon and fans want him to lay every game announced, Inter Miami played many back-to-back away games, taking a huge toll on players.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Club Friendly Match?

Lionel Messi's state of participating against the Argentine club the Newell's Old Boys has been cleared by Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino. Speaking at an event held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, the former Barcelona coach revealed that the 36-year-old has gained full fitness and is ready to start against his former side. It has been a long time since Messi has scored for Inter Miami. ‘Good Work, Team…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr 1–0 Victory Over Al Feiha in AFC Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16 First Leg (See Post)

Inter Miami will be starting their MLS 2024 season after they play their final pre-season game against Newell's Old Boys on Friday, February 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).