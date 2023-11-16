Argentina currently stands in the first spot on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers table as they have won four out of four matches. There is still a very long time to go as every team will play one another at least two times. But if we talk about the start Argentina is doing really good as they are on a four-match winning streak. The Argentina football star Lionel Messi is also on the national team break and is expected to join the Argentina squad for the match against Uruguay. Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi ‘Fit and Well’ for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil

We will also be able to see two friends clashing which is Lionel Messi vs Luis Suarez. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking ahead to make a comeback to the national team. In the last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Argentina went on to have a win against Peru in which Lionel Messi scored a brace and won the match for his team. Messi has not been very consistent in the form for the last few months. But will be looking to make a comeback in the match against Uruguay. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Liechtenstein vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI

Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

As we talk about Lionel Messi we have seen that he enjoys national team breaks and will be looking to do the same for Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Fans can expect Messi to be part of the Argentina starting XI against Uruguay as he helped Argentina win the last game against Peru.

