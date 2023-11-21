Argentina stands at the first spot of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers table as they have won four out of five matches and they have 12 points. Uruguay finally broke the winning streak of Argentina on Friday, November 17. Uruguay defeated Argentina 2-0. The Argentina football star Lionel Messi was there in the squad against Uruguay but wasn't able to make a proper impact in the game. Argentina will next face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers and Lionel Messi is expected to join the Argentine squad. Lionel Messi’s Six FIFA World Cup 2022 Shirts Up for Auction As Sotheby’s Anticipates Record Breaking Sale of Over $10 Million

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking forward to making a comeback against Brazil as Argentina lost their last game of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Uruguay. Messi has not been very consistent in the form for the last few months. This match between Brazil and Argentina will happen at the same stadium where the Copa America 2021 final took place, in which Argentina won the game against Brazil to win the final. Lionel Messi Seeks First Goal Against Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers As Hosts Try To Avert Crisis at Maracana Stadium

Will Lionel Messi play in Brazil vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

As we talk about Lionel Messi we have seen that he enjoys national team breaks and will be looking to do the same for Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Fans can expect Messi to be part of the Argentina starting XI against Brazil. Messi hasn't scored a single goal against Brazil ever in the qualifiers. Messi has five goals against Brazil but all are in friendlies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).