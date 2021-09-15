Lionel Messi arrived at PSG in the summer after financial difficulties at Barcelona saw him become a free agent following the expiration of his contract. However, the Argentine is yet to get significant game time at the Parisian outfit as he has managed just 24 minutes for far which came in a 2-0 win over Reims before the international break as Mauricio Pochettino looks to integrate the 34-year-old in his new team. PSG Boss Pochettino Didn't Think It Was Possible to Sign Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi made his PSG debut against Reims earlier in the month following which he was away on national duty with Argentina, leading them to wins over Venezuela and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers. Following the break, the Argentine was once again left out of the matchday squad against Clermont Foot as he and other South American players returned late from international commitments. Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online.

The Messi-Neymar Connection

Will Lionel Messi Make Champions League Debut For PSG Against Club Brugge?

Lionel Messi has played just once for PSG so far but could be in contention for another outing when the Parisian giants take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday as he has resumed training with the group after returning from international duty.

The 34-year-old has been included in the 22-man matchday squad for the Champions League game and is likely to make his european debut for the Parisians with Mauricio Pochettino stating that Lionel Messi has adapted quickly and is training well.

Neymar Jr is also likely to play a part in the game after being left out from the weekend game against Clermont Foot. Meanwhile, Angel di Maria remains unavailable due to his suspension from last season while Sergio Ramos continues to recover from his injury.

