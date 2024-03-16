Inter Miami have started their campaign into the MLS 2024 season and within no time the combination between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez has settled delivering result. The duo enjoy a great relationship between them since the Barcelona days and now them getting re-united has powered the duo into form. Suarez has recorded four goals and five assists, while Messi has tallied five goals and two assists. Notably, Suarez has scored four times in the past four matches. Their form has powered Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference table after four matches. Inter Miami will take on DC United next away from home. Lionel Messi Scores Goal After Spectators Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

DC United will host Inter Miami after collecting five points from a win and two draws in the team's first three 2024 regular season fixtures. In their most recent match, DC. played out a goalless draw on the road against FC Cincinnati. Inter Miami will aim to extend their good record away from home against DC United. They have won 3-2 in 2022 and snatched a point last time when they visited Audi Field in 2023.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match?

In-form Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami secure a 3-1 (5-3 AGG) victory against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2023-24 clash. Lionel Messi set up one goal before scoring one and sealed the tie for his team but had to leave the pitch early due to discomfort in his right leg. As per the sources of the team, it is very unlikely Messi will feature in the Inter Miami starting XI or even come from bench. He is practically ruled out of the fixture as his injury will require more time to recover.

Inter Miami assistant head coach Javier Morales confirmed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s match fitness currently isn't where it needs to be.“As far as this weekend’s game is concerned, he’s practically ruled out,” Morales told reporters Friday. “We know he underwent tests yesterday. We’re still waiting for the doctor’s results to see in detail what he has and, based on those results, then he’ll see what happens with the national team.”

