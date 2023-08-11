Inter Miami will square off against Charlotte FC in the Quarterfinal clash of the Leagues Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inter Miami are entering the contest high in confidence, having trumped FC Dallas in a Round of 16 clash in what was a humdinger of a game. Both teams gave their all and fans witnessed some breathtaking action. Lionel Messi was in his elements and scored a brace. Courtesy of Messi's heroics, the game moved to the penalties and eventually, Miami won the shootout 5-3. Lionel Messi Spotted Moving Ball Before Scoring Free-Kick Goal in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Messi has been playing like a dream ever since he joined Inter Miami. Argentina's star forward has featured in four games in the Leagues Cup 2023 thus far and scored seven goals. Miami have managed to reach the Quarterfinals riding on their skipper's sensational performances. Messi would again be counted upon to outclass Charlotte in the forthcoming game and marshall the side to the semifinal.

Will Lionel Messi play today in Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Match?

When Inter Miami takes the stage alongside Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal of Leagues Cup 2023, Lionel Messi is likely to start for the former side. Messi has featured in every single game since he made his debut for the club in the game against Cruz Azul and thus, it is certain that Inter Miami captain will play in the high-voltage clash. The legendary footballer is scoring goals for fun and delivering the goods for his side when required. He would carry on the good work and take Miami to victory in the crucial encounter against Charlotte.

