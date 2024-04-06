Inter Miami has stumbled on a strong of poor results after they dropped points against New York City FC and then lost in the CONACAF Champions Cup quarter final against Monterrey. Luis Suarez has been in good form as he has scored in the last few games including the one against New York City FC. But Inter Miami has suffered in the absence of Lionel Messi in the playing XI. Messi has been out of action as he was nursing a muscle injury. Inter Miami are currently in the second position in the Eastern Conference League table after playing 7 matches in the MLS 2024. Inter Miami 1–2 Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez Score As Rayados Prevail in Quarter-Final First Leg.

Inter Miami are currently on 11 points, one behind league leaders FC Cincinnati after playing one game more. In their next encounter, they will take on Colorado Rapids. This will mark the Rapids' first match against Miami since the latter entered the league in 2020. Colorado coach Chris Armas will need to prepare his players for all contingencies. The Rapids are faring better than they did a year ago, when they finished dead last in the Western Conference.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match?

Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami against Colorado Rapids. His progress to full fitness is currently being monitored and he is unlikely to make it in time for featuring in the starting XI. Although, he has joined training and can make it to the bench. "We had said Leo will be day to day, and he was not ready to play today, it would have been too much of a risk," Miami coach Tata Martino told reporters. "He is feeling better each day, and we will re-evaluate for the Colorado game and the return leg against Monterrey next week." Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Sides With Argentine in GOAT Debate.

Messi has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring. The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibition matches in March against El Salvador and Costa Rica too.

