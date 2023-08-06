The round of 16 clash of the Leagues Cup 2023 will see Inter Miami go face-to-face with FC Dallas. In their previous game, Lionel Messi’s side secured a 3-1 victory against Orland City to register a place in the last 16. On the other hand, hosts FC Dallas in the previous match had defeated Mazatlan 2-1 to seal a place in the knockouts. After losing their first group phase clash against Charlotte on penalties, FC Dallas returned back to winning ways in the next two games to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Dallas registered a 2-1 win against Mazatlan in the round of 32 after a stunning goal from Ansah in the 75th minute. Velasco opened the scoring in the 48th minute through a penalty, however, Mazatlan equalised in the 57th minute through a goal from Montano. Premier League Transfer News: Denmark Striker Rasmus Hojlund Joins Manchester United on Five-Year Deal.

Having won only eight out of the 23 games, FC Dallas sit in the eighth position in the MLS standings of Western conference and thus currently remains eliminated from the final series playoffs. The team trail the playoffs by just one point. The team is vouching for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the team looks formidable and unstoppable. The Messi-starring team in their previous game registered a 3-1 victory against Orlando City, courtesy of a consecutive brace from the 35-year-old. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner scored in the seventh and 72nd minute to help his side reach the next round. The Argentina forward now has scored five goals in three matches in the MLS.

Inter Miami recently welcomed Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who debuted for the side. Gerardo Martino-managed Inter Miami is currently vying for a spot in the MLS in the bottom end in Eastern Conference. The team lags 12 points after the final series playoffs. The wins registered in the Leagues Cup will surely help the team to change the scenario. The upcoming match will be the last game. Real Madrid Deny Florentino Perez Will Stand Down As Club President.

Will Lionel Messi play today in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2023 Match?

This is the first time that the 35-year-old forward will feature in his first away game in the USA when Inter Miami face FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the leagues cup. Messi’s addition to the Inter Miami squad has boosted the team a lot and helped them to secure three successive wins in a row.

On July 15, 2023, Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi on a deal for two and a half year. The next day, the striker was formally introduced before the fans at the DRV PNK Stadium. The former Barcelona made his official debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup game versus Cruz Azul, wherein he scored his first goal for Inter Miami through a free kick, resulting in 2-1 win. Since then the striker has been in sensational form.

