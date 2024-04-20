Inter Miami have started the MLS 2024 season on a high as they have moved to the top of the Eastern Conference points table with four wins from nine matches. The inclusion of Luis Suarez this season alongside Lionel Messi has really bolstered the Inter Miami attack this season. Inter Miami suffered a loss of momentum in the middle when Messi was out with a muscle injury. In that period they were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and dropped points in back-to-back MLS games. But now after defeating Sporting Kansas City in the previous game, they are back to the top of the table. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic and Other Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year.

In their next match in the MLS 2024, Inter Miami will host Nashville FC at home. Lionel Messi featured in the previous game of Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City and scored a goal alongside creating a lot of chances. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi would feature in the Inter Miami vs Nashville FC MLS 2024 match, can read more for more information.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match?

Lionel Messi is very likely to feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami during their MLS 2024 match against Nashville FC. Coach Gerardo Martino said in the press conference before match, “Well, now there is nothing special with him. We are going to play matches from weekend to weekend. But I think we don't have to analyze any special plan because he is feeling good. He is working well on a day-to-day basis and well, at the rate we are going, we will continue in the same way.” Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Displays Fatherlike Skills as He Scores Five Goals in Inter Miami U-9 Match (Watch Video).

There are concerns about managing Messi's workload for the upcoming Copa America 2024. Inter Miami has eight to nine games remaining ahead of the continental tournament and that is why there has been additional caution of unnecessarily rushing him without being forced. It is well known that whenever he is out on the pitch, he brings the quality with him and Martino, who knows Messi for a long time, is confident of using him well off the bench.

