Lionel Messi could not have asked for a better start to life at Inter Miami, with the Argentina star scoring thrice in his team’s first two matches in Leagues Cup 2023. The FIFA World Cup-winning forward scored a match-winning goal on his Inter Miami debut with a trademark free-kick and then scored two more goals in his first start for the club in their last game against Atlanta United. Messi would be once again the center of attraction as Inter Miami take on Orlando City in a round of 32 clash in Leagues Cup 2023 on August 3. Will Messi play the match? It is what we will explore in this article. Jordi Alba Reunites With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets After Being Unveiled by Inter Miami (See Pics).

After his electrifying start to his Inter Miami career, Messi was named captain of Inter Miami with the Argentine bringing about a change in his club’s fortunes this season. Messi has also been winning a lot of hearts in the USA with a recent video going viral on social media where fans had flocked in numbers outside of a store and mobbed him as soon as he came out of it along with his family. With three goals and one assist to his name already, early signs indicate at his success in the United States after having an illustrious career at Barcelona and PSG in Europe. Lionel Messi Mobbed by Fans After He Comes Out of Store in Miami, Video Goes Viral!

Will Lionel Messi play in Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 Match?

Messi in all likelihood, will be playing this contest. As a matter of fact, now that he is captain, he is also going to be part of the starting XI when this team takes the field. Messi has been training well and working hard ahead of this match, as seen from his post on social media and he will look to add more goals to his tally come Wednesday. If there’s no late development, fans can expect him to lead the Inter Miami team against Orlando City.

The DRV PNK Stadium is expected to have ‘Messi’ chants echoing all over the arena as Inter Miami take on their MLS rivals in the Leagues Cup. While recent form suggests they have momentum ahead of this match, fans must keep note that it is a knockout game.

