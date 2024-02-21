With the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the team, Inter Miami could win just one pre-season game out of seven played. The team drew two games and lost four others in the pre-season friendlies. Lionel Messi is without any question their best player completed just three matches and sat out of the game against Hong Kong XI due to discomfort. This raises the question of whether the Argentine talisman would start against Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 Season opener. Lionel Messi Donates Eighth Ballon d'Or Trophy to Barcelona Museum, Here's Why (Watch Video).

Messi signed for Inter Miami mid-way into the MLS 2023 season when the team was dead last in the Eastern Conference. Although the Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner led the team to their first-ever major trophy last term – winning the 2023 League Cup, Messi didn’t participate in all regular season games for various reasons. It is worth mentioning that if Messi plays the season opener game, he will be facing Real Salt Lake for the first time in his so far short career in the United States. The Western Conference team finished fifth accumulating 50 points from 34 games and lost in the group stages of the Atlantic Cup division. So, check out whether Messi will be part of Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake MLS Season 2024 Match,

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake MLS Season 2024 Match?

Messi struggled with fitness issues in pre-season which saw him miss a couple of games. But recently, Gerardo Martino – the Inter Miami manager- confirmed that both Messi and Luis Suarez are fit to play against Real Salt Lake. This clarifies that Lionel Messi is poised to start when Inter Miami take on Real Salt Lake. The game will be played on Wednesday, February 21. The Argentine magician could spearhead the attack for the Herons. Lionel Messi Insists ‘Politics Had Nothing To Do His Absence’ in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI After Fallout in China.

Inter Miami will come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Messi’s childhood club Newell's Old Boys in their last pre-season game. Real Salt Lake also drew their last and only pre-season game against the Toronto outfit with a similar scoreline. Lionel Messi started the game against his boyhood club but only managed 60 minutes before being replaced by Lawson Sunderland. But with a clean slate at the start of the season Inter Miami would be looking to start stronger in the 2024 season and as mentioned by Gerardo Martino, we can expect more game time from La Pulga in the season opener.

