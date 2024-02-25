Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won their first match of the 20924 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. They dominated every aspect of the game and managed to keep a clean sheet against the Western Conference opponents. They will travel to the City of Hollywood to take on another Western Conference and star-studded side in Major League Soccer 2024 Season. Messi played for the full 90 minutes in the opening match, and with no serious injury concern, the Argentine magician is expected to feature against the LA Galaxy team. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Gets an Assist, Inter Miami Opens Major League Soccer Season With 2–0 Win Over Real Salt Lake.

Sunday's match at Dignity Health Sports Park will be just the second between the sides in Club history and will mark the first time Inter Miami faces LA Galaxy on the road. Interestingly Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham represented the LA Galaxy side during his playing days in the USA. Also, the Western Conference powerhouse tried to sign Messi when he left PSG last season.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami MLS Season 2024 Match?

After a disastrous finish to last season, Inter Miami will be looking to start strong in the new campaign and utilize their talented stars to gain an advantage in games. Lionel Messi and some of Heron’s stars could miss a majority of mid-season games due to Euro 2024, Copa America 2024 and Paris Olympics, so Inter Miami will look to win as many points as possible with these stars playing for them in the league. We can expect Lionel Messi to start for the Miami side against LA Galaxy. After winning 2-0 against Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami stands second in the East.

LA Galaxy who last season finished 13th in the Eastern Conference will be entering their 29th campaign in the league in search of having a better year after making substantial changes to their roster during the offseason. Their transfers were highlighted by the signing of 23-year-old Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec from Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama. They will be playing their first game of the season and certainly have a very balanced side to take on Tata Martino’s side. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are expected to lead the offence for the Inter Miami team.

