Although the FIFA International break is going on, there is no break in the ongoing MLS 2024 season and in-form Inter Miami are all set to continue their campaign against New York Red Bulls away from home at New Jersey. Lionel Messi missed the last match against DC United due to suffering a muscle injury but it was no problem for his old mate Luis Suarez as his brace helped Inter Miami to continue leading the Eastern Conference table with a comprehensive victory. They will want to extend their run and break open a gap with second placed Columbus Crew as they take on New York Red Bulls. Former Brazil Footballer Robinho Jailed in Rural Tremembe Penitentiary to Serve His Nine-Year Sentence For Rape.

Inter Miami will be without up to eight other potential starters due to various fitness issues and the ongoing FIFA international break. The situation isn't any better for the Red Bulls, as captain Emil Forsberg and four other key players are away on international duty. And despite the mutual agreement between the two clubs to postpone the fixture, the federation's decision to proceed with the match poses challenges for both sides.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match?

Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls. He is still nursing a muscle injury and although he has joined training, he is unlikely to make it in time for featuring in the match. Messi has not joined the Argentina team who are playing International Friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica as preparation for the upcoming Copa America and is focusing on his recovery. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino expressed his disappointment, highlighting the need for the league to reevaluate its stance on playing fixtures during FIFA breaks. "We received a request from Red Bulls to postpone this match and we agreed, but the federation didn't approve. It’s something that will have to be considered, the league will have to continue assessing [playing though FIFA breaks]."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).