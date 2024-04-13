Inter Miami, after a flying start to the 2024 season now stand third in the Eastern Conference. They won two and lost two in the last six league matches. Lionel Messi was absent for four of those games, where the Miami side lost two and won one match. Messi made his return in the CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture against Monterrey, but except for one assist in the game, the star playmaker failed to win the game for his side. His availability was questionable for the CONCACAF fixture, and similar can be said about the latest fixture. Monterrey Fans Stomp on Lionel Messi’s Jersey After Mexican Side Defeats Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Inter Miami has recorded three wins, two losses and three draws for a total of 12 The team will enter this weekend's fixture as the team with the most goals so far in 2024 with a total of 16. Attacker Luis Suárez leads the team in goals with five and is tied for the second most goals in the league, while midfielders Diego Gómez and Julian Gressel and attacker Lionel Messi lead the team in assists with four, and are tied for the third most assists in the league. The impact of Lionel Messi on the team’s performance is undeniable but the question still remains whether Messi will start against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match?

In its most recent regular season fixture, Inter Miami earned a point with a 2-2 draw at home against the Colorado Rapids on April 6. Captain Messi returned and scored the team’s first goal on the night, which was seen as a good sign for the Inter Miami side before the CONCACAF knock-out game. Messi did start and played for 90 minutes against Monterrey. The star left the match unharmed and is expected to play in the next league fixture. Brawl Erupts Among Spectators After Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets Knocked Out by Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

This would be the second meeting between both sides in Club history. Inter Miami claimed a 3-2 win at home in the only previous matchup in September of last year, but Messi didn’t participate in the game. Despite their recent results and form, Inter Miami need Lionel Messi to keep them competitive in the ‘fast-paced’ MLS 2024 fixtures.

