Inter Miami started their pre-season on the wrong foot and was winless in the six matches played until they won their first match against Hong Kong All-Star XI. The stadium was packed with fans chanting Messi's name. But sadly, Lionel Messi didn't play in the game leaving many fans and organizers furious over the same. Some fans even went ahead to show their frustration, destroying cut-outs. Before their match in Hong Kong, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said that Messi would play the match. However, that didn't happen. Messi might not appear against Vissel Kobe either as he would want some playing time against Newell's Old Boys later.

While Messi is a global Icon and fans want him to lay every game announced, Inter Miami played many back-to-back away games, taking a huge toll on players. Lionel Messi is 36, while his star teammate Luis Suarez is 37 years old. If they play regularly in the MLS along with games for their national teams, they will have to play over 40 matches next year. Hence, they will need their rest as well. But question still remains, whether Lionel Messi will play against Vessel Kobe, especially after ‘Rest’ in the previous game.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match?

After a poor season finale, Inter Miami is getting ready for the upcoming one. But their preseason campaign hasn’t gone as expected. Before falling 1-0 to Dallas on Tuesday, and a goalless draw against El Salvador. They began their Saudi tour also with a loss to the Al-Hilal side. Later they were thrashed 6-0 by Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr side. But Inter Miami team made a huge comeback winning their first pre-season game, with Messi and Suarez on the bench. There are some positive signs and Leo might entertain the crowd. He said, “The truth is that I feel very good compared to a few days ago,” Messi said, speaking in Spanish. “And depending on how that [training] goes. And if I’m honest, I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it. The truth is that it was bad luck that I couldn’t [play] on the day of the Hong Kong match,” Messi said, adding that the “discomfort continued and it was very difficult for me to play.”

Inter Miami have two more pre-season games before they begin their season on February 22 against Real Salt Lake City. Their next friendlies are against Vissel Kobe on February 7 and Newell's Old Boys on February 16. The spectators in Japan could also be disappointed.

