Considered one of the most gifted and talented footballing talents in the world Neymar Jr. has a huge fanbase. His popularity moved northwards ever since he made a move to the Barcelona side and then to the French giants Paris Saint-German team. Looking at his capability and talent, Al-Hilal's side invested heavily in him when they signed him at the beginning of the season from PSG. Currently sitting at the top of the points table in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season, the Al-Hilal side could use Neymar’s talent in three games only thus far. Hungarian Model Gabriella Gaspar Claims Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr As the Father Of Her Daughter.

Although Neymar performed well and won many trophies with his previous clubs and even at the international level the star carried the Brazilian team to the Copa America Final, Neymar’s stint at Al-Hilal so far has not been much impactful. He clocked in 208 minutes for the team and provided three assists. Whereas, the Al-Hilal side, topping the league managed to rope in some impressive results without the Brazilian star. They defeated Al-Nassr 2-0 in the season and very recently won 4-3 against the visiting Inter Miami side in the first game of the tournament without Neymar. But with the Cup on the line will the Al-Hilal team have the privilege of Neymar’s service?

Will Neymar Play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final Match?

Neymar is a great talent on the field as mentioned earlier and has skillsets to destroy opponent’s defence with ease. But his illustrious career has suffered a lot with multiple injuries. Very recently, the Al-Hilal forward has been suffering from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since September of 2023. Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar spoke out on Neymar's recovery as the knee injury takes about nine months to recover from. Due to the ligament damage that Neymar suffered and his injury history, it's tough to rush the 31-year-old back to the pitch

Recently turned 32, Neymar won't be part of the Al-Hilal side to take on closest rivals Al-Nassr. Some medical experts even suggest that in order to recover fully, Neymar may have to miss the upcoming Copa America tournament, which will start in June 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).