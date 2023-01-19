Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr had a lightning start to the 2022-23 season. He scored 11 goals and dished out 9 assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 30-year-old then had a decent outing with his national team Brazil. But after his return to Paris Saint Germain, it seems like Neymar has lost his form. The Brazilian forward has failed to score any goals and produced only one assist in his last three matches. He even saw a red card in PSG's 2-1 victory against RC Strasbourg. Now Paris Saint-Germain will face Riyadh All-Stars XI in a mid-season friendly match at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh on Thursday, January 19. Today, in this article we will take a look if Neymar will feature in the Riyadh All-Stars vs PSG friendly match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Making the Starting XI.

PSG are coming into this match with a 1-0 loss against Stade Rennais. Neymar featured full 90 minutes in the match and had a below-par outing. The Brazilian forward could not complete any dribbles, which is very unlike him. Neymar also could not register any shot. He is currently searching for his form and the match against Riyadh All-Stars XI will give him an opportunity to do so.

Will Neymar Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly Match 2023 Fixture?

Brazilian forward Neymar is fully fit to take part in PSG's next match against Riyadh All-Stars and he is likely to start for the Parisians. Neymar will be one of the biggest threats to the Riyadh team. The Brazilian will be accompanied by Argentine star Lionel Messi and French forward Kylian Mbappe. PSG will hope that their iconic trio play to their full potential. Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly Match 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The Riyadh All-Stars XI will be captained by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and this will be his debut match in Saudi Arabian football. Apart from Ronaldo, Riyadh All-Star XI will also have the services of Odion Ighalo, Moussa Marega, David Ospina and Anderson Talisca. They will have to have to be at their level best to stop this star-studded PSG side.

