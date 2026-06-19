Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?

Brazil will take on Haiti in their second Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 19, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. However, the five-time world champions will be without their talismanic forward, Neymar, who has officially been ruled out due to a calf injury. The 34-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Santos on May 17 and is continuing his recovery in New Jersey, rather than traveling with the squad to Philadelphia. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico, Canada, England Surge, Argentina and Germany Dominate Early.

Brazilian Football Confederation officials confirmed on Thursday that Neymar will remain at the team's New Jersey base to 'optimize the final phase of his recovery process.' This marks a significant blow for the Seleção, who are looking to bounce back after a surprising 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening Group C match.

Match Details

The highly anticipated Group C clash is set to kick off at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 AM IST) at the Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Brazil, one of the favorites for the tournament, will be under pressure to secure a win against a determined Haitian side. Lincoln Financial Field is a confirmed venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Detail Information Teams Brazil vs Haiti Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage (Group C) Date June 19, 2026 / June 20 Kick-off Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 AM IST Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Brazil enters this match seeking to ignite their World Cup campaign after a less-than-convincing draw against Morocco. Their opponents, Haiti, are making their second-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup, having qualified directly after topping Group C in the Concacaf Qualifiers. Haiti also had a challenging start, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their opening fixture, despite displaying considerable attacking intent with more shots than any other Group C side on Matchday 1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The historical head-to-head record heavily favors Brazil:

Total Meetings: 3

Brazil Wins: 3

Draws: 0

Haiti Wins: 0

Brazil Goals Scored: 17

Haiti Goals Scored: 1

The most recent encounter saw Brazil emphatically defeat Haiti 7-1 during the group stage of the 2016 Copa América, a match in which Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick.

Despite the historical dominance, Haiti will aim to provide a stern test, especially given their spirited performance against Scotland. Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to rally his squad to secure three crucial points and solidify their position in Group C without their star forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).