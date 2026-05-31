Brazil host Panama at the Maracanã Stadium in an international friendly as both nations ramp up their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Selecao entering the match as heavy favourites under Carlo Ancelotti, is expected to rotate his squad, handing opportunities to clinical young talents like Endrick alongside established European stars like Vinicius Junior. Key individuals like Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos are also rested following their UEFA Champions League final commitments. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, an unbeaten qualification run saw Panama secure their World Cup ticket automatically. While they face a monumental task historically against Brazil, they will view this fixture as the ultimate litmus test for their defensive resilience. However, as is the case in every Brazilian football match, fans are eager to know if Neymar will be included in the starting XI, who enjoys a massive following.

Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Panama International Friendly 2026 Football Match?

Brazil forward Neymar has been officially ruled out of the upcoming international friendly against Panama as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. The veteran attacker sustained a grade-two calf strain on 17 May while playing for his club side, Santos, in a 3-0 defeat against Coritiba. National team medical staff have confirmed that the 34-year-old will not be risked in the warm-up fixture, prioritizing his fitness for the fast-approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar’s injury initial caused widespread concern across Brazil when scans revealed an edema in his right leg. National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar subsequently confirmed that a grade-two tear typically requires a baseline recovery period of two to three weeks.

Consequently, the forward will sit out the friendly against Panama on 1 June, as well as Brazil's subsequent warm-up game against Egypt. He has remained with the national squad under a specialized rehabilitation program monitored closely by the team's medical department. Santos Deny Hiding Neymar's Calf Injury, Express Full Confidence in FIFA World Cup 2026 Fitness.

Despite missing these crucial preparation matches, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reassured fans that Neymar will not be replaced in the final 26-man World Cup squad. Speaking to the press ahead of the Panama fixture, Ancelotti emphasized the player's vital importance to the team's tournament ambitions.

The manager stated that Neymar is working well and remains in good spirits. The coaching staff expects him to target a return for Brazil’s opening Group C match against Morocco on 13 June, or potentially their second group fixture against Haiti on 19 June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).