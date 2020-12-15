Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hosting Chelsea in their next assignment in the Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday (December 15). Both the teams faced defeats in their previous meeting and will be determined to get the favourable result this time around. Wolves lost to Aston Villa 0-1 on Saturday thanks to a second-half penalty from Netherlands' Anwar El Ghazi. On the other hand, Chelsea lost to Everton by same margin Gylfi Sigurdsson' first-half penalty sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for WOL vs CHE clash. UCL Round of 16 Draw: Twitterati React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Speaking of the history between the two teams, Chelsea firmly dominate the head-to-head record with nine triumphs in 12 encounters. Two games went in Wolves' favour while the remaining fixture ended in a draw. The two sides last met in July this year where Chelsea put up a spectacular show and bagged a 2-0 win. Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud netted the goals to take the Blues over the line. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

WOL vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Rui Patricio (WOL) must be your keeper for this game.

WOL vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kurt Zouma (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Thiago Silva (CHE) and Nelson Semedo (WOL) must be your defenders.

WOL vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Leander Dendoncker (WOL) and Ruben Neves (WOL) must be your midfielders for this game.

WOL vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pedro Neto (WOL) and Timo Werner (CHE) must be your forwards for this game.

WOL vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rui Patricio (WOL), Kurt Zouma (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Thiago Silva (CHE), Nelson Semedo (WOL), N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Leander Dendoncker (WOL), Ruben Neves (WOL), Pedro Neto (WOL), Timo Werner (CHE).

Timo Werner (CHE) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

