Arsenal have stuttered once again towards the business end of the season with defeats against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich in their last two games decisive. While they were knocked out of the Champions League by the German giants, the Villa defeat at home was pivotal in their pursuit of the Premier League glory. They face Wolves in an away tie this evening wherein a victory will put them to the top of the league standings albeit temporarily. Opponents Wolves are 11th and have not won in their last four games. They can be an unpredictable team to face though, when it comes to home games. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Calls on Lawmakers for Help and Targets England To Curb Player Agent Fees.

Matheus Cunha, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto, and Craig Dawson are the key players missing out for Wolves due to fitness issues. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Nathan Fraser will play as the striker with Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina behind him as the attacking midfielders. Max Kilman will be the key man in defence for the home team.

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli will form the front three for Arsenal. Jorginho has been the preferred choice as the defensive midfield in recent times and the Italian should keep his place. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will push forward from the central areas and try and create openings for the forward line.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will visit Wolves in what is expected to be a crucial Premier League 2023-24 encounter on Sunday, April 21. The Wolves vs Arsenal match will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it will start at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Player Alejandro Garnacho Apologizes for Liking Critical Posts About Erik Ten Hag.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast viewing option of the Wolves vs Arsenal match on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Wolves vs Arsenal viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Wolves vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal have beaten Wolves in their last five meetings in all competition. Expect the visitors to secure all three points.

