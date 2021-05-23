Manchester United end their Premier League campaign with an away tie against Wolves with the Red Devils destined to finish second in the points table. Wolves have not had the best of seasons this year with the club struggling in the bottom half of the table. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is in charge of the home side for one last time as a new project awaits the Portuguese gaffer. His reign has been hugely successful for the club and it will be difficult for someone else to replicate the achievements. As for Manchester United, their eyes will be on the Europa League showdown with Villareal where a chance to win the trophy awaits. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly in Touch With CR7 For Manchester United Move.

Wolves are without some big names for the game as the likes of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Jonny Castro and Raul Jimenez all miss-out. Fabio Silva and Adama Traore should start as the two forwards while Vitinha could occupy the attacking midfield position. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves have been at the heart of midfield for the hosts for some time now and the duo should start again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have one eye on the Europa League final and hence a highly changed starting eleven could feature. Donny Van de Beek and Nemanja Matic should start in midfield with Juan Mata as the no 10. Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga are the pacey wingers with Mason Greenwood as the forward. Hannibal Mejbri could also be handed a first-team debut in the later stages of the match.

When is Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Wolves vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Molineux Stadium in West Midlands on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India so fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

As multiple games will be played at the same time, Fans in India unable to watch the game on TV can get the live streaming online of the Wolves vs Manchester United match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the live streaming. JIO and Airtel users can also watch the match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

Manchester United have been in poor form in league off late and their much change side will likely drop points again. A win will be a fantastic way for Wolves to say goodbye to their departing manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

