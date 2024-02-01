Manchester United have plummeted to ninth in the English Premier League and with just a solitary win in their last five league matches, the team is struggling for good form. They take on Wolves in an away tie where further slip-ups could well dash their hopes of making it to the Champions League. The Red Devils did not look assured against Newport County in their last game, which was an FA Cup tie. Erik Ten Hag must find a way to turn around the fortunes of the club with several managers getting linked to the United job as his replacement. Wolves can be a bit of a tough nut to crack, particularly in their backyard. The have a lot lost in their last four matches and will be confident of a good showing here. Wolves versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:45 am IST. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Secure Impressive Victories.

Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are away representing their nations and will not be available for Wolves. Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty are the two wing-backs and they will ideally look to push forward and support the attack. Pedro Neto has been lined with a move away from the club but he will be a key man in the attacking third this evening.

Marcus Rashford is part of the matchday squad after his disciplinary issues were resolved. He will be on the bench though with Antony taking his spot in the team. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo form the double pivot in midfield while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez resume their center-back partnership. Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to get the goals for his team and he will be a threat in the opposition box. Premier League Transfer News: Giovanni Reyna Joins Nottingham Forest, Facundo Pellistri Completes Loan Move to Granada From Manchester United.

When is Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to face Wolves in an away match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, February 2. The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at Molineux Stadium and it starts at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a tough game with both sides ultimately settling for a draw.

