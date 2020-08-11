Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla, Europa League 2019-20 Live Telecast and free Live Streaming Online: Wolves and Sevilla will face each other in 2019-20 Europa League quarter-final hoping for a place in the semis. The winner of this clash will face Manchester United in the final four. United beat Copenhagen 1-0 in 120 minutes to advance to the semis. This will be the first time Wolves and Sevilla are facing each other in Europe. MUN 1-0 COP, Europa League 2019–20 Match Result: Bruno Fernandes in Extra Time Lifts Manchester United into Semi-Finals.

Sevilla ousted AS Roma 2-0 in the previous round. Sergio Reguilon opened the scoring for the Spanish side before Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead. Sevilla went 2-0 up in the first half and Roma’s fightback was further dented with a red card to Gianluca Mancini toward the end of the second half. Wolves overcame Olympiacos in the last 16 thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty in the eighth minute. Europa League 2019-20: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Manchester United to Improve After Entering Semis.

When is Wolves vs Sevilla, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Wolves vs Sevilla match in Europa League 2019-20 quarter-finals will be played at the MSV Duisburg soccer stadium in Germany. The match will take place on August 12, 2020 (Tuesday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Wolves vs Sevilla, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Fans can catch the live action of Wolves vs Sevilla match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Europa League 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Sevilla, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

You can also follow the match live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Wolves vs Sevilla match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).