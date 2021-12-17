Lionel Messi and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for over a decade but with both the greats entering their twilight years, it is up to the younger generation to step up and take their spot in footballing folklore. The Argentine recently won the Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time but it seems that it would be the last time he or the Portuguese will get their hands on the prestigious trophy as many young stars are starting to catch up with them. So as 2021 comes to an end, we take a look at young footballers who have made a huge impression this year. Barcelona’s Pedri Gonzalez Wins Golden Boy 2021 Award, Young Midfielder Writes, ‘I’m Thrilled’ (Watch Video).

5. Florian Writz

The German has enjoyed a breakout year with Bayer Leverkusen, establishing himself as one of the top talents in Bundesliga and world football. The 18-year-old has played a huge role in Leverkusen mounting a Champions League push this season which has attracted interest from several European heavyweights.

4. Jude Bellingham

The English midfielder is just 18 years old but has already started to stake his claim in world football. The Englishman moved to Dortmund on 2020 but 2021 has been a breakout year for him, making himself a starter for the German outfit while also cementing a place in the national team. Bellingham’s development has been sensational, making him look like a future great of the game.

3. Bukayo Saka

The young Arsenal star has experienced a spectacular rise under Mikel Arteta which saw him transform from a promising left-back to an exciting winger to the first name on the Gunners team sheet. The 19-year-old has also made a huge impact on the international circuit, playing a huge role in England’s Euro 2020 final run.

2. Vinicius Jr

The Brazilian has always been touted as the next best thing at Real Madrid and after a couple of seasons of just missing out, the 21-year-old finally announced himself on the global stage in 2021. The winger, along with Karim Benzema, has been the main protagonist for the Los Blancos this season and their bid for another La Liga title. Vinicius has improved his output in front if the goal which has seen him come up with goals at crucial moments.

1. Pedri

The Spanish footballer went from playing in the sunny Canary Islands to regularly starting for Barcelona to becoming Luis Enrique’s star midfielder in the national team all in just over a year. The Barcelona starlet has been phenomenal and reached unprecedented heights in 2021, mesmerising many with his skills on the field, which saw him awarded with the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards.

