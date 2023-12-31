Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in the world of football. In the final days of the year 2022, Ronaldo became a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract and it was also believed that Ronaldo would be heading to some new football club in the European region. This decision could've helped him wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he had something very different and unimaginable in his mind. ‘54- I’ll Say When It’s Finished!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Finishing 2023 As Top Goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to sign for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December 2022. The news came out as a shock to many people and many people said that- "It is a good retirement plan". Initially, a lot of people criticized the move, but a new wave of football started in which a lot of top players such as the likes of 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane, Ayemeric Laporte, and many more.

Just with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Pro League has been given broadcasting and live-streaming platform rights. One can watch Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in 130-plus territories. With the inclusion of top players from around the world, the level of football has increased in the Saudi region. According to a lot of people, Saudi Pro League matches are very interesting to watch because of the pace of matches.

There are rumors of new top players joining the Saudi Pro League now and then. It is also said that players are joining the Saudi Pro League due to their big pay cheques, but there is also a good level of competition due to many top players playing.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a very underwhelming 2022 year in football as he was constantly benched during the main games for Manchester United. Ronaldo was only able to score 16 goals in all competitions in 2022-23. Ronaldo then decided to stand against the management of the Red Devils which resulted in the termination of his contract. He then went on to join Al-Nassr and led them to win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 for the first time.

As the 2023 year is at a close Ronaldo has made an impressive comeback and has scored 54 goals for club and country in all competitions. As per Ronaldo he is very happy at Al-Nassr and will continue to play for them till 2027.

