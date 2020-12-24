Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma a couple of days ago and the newlyweds have been sharing the best moments of their wedding on social media. Now the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner has shared the pictures of their Haldi ceremony and the adorable photos would leave you smiling from ear-to-ear. He shared the pictures with an equally cute caption which read, “It was all yellow humari haldi.” Along with the caption he also used a hashtag which is named after the duo which was #DhanaSaidYuz. In the snaps, we see the couple dressed in yellow and were all smiles for the happy occasion. Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Wedding Pics OUT: Indian Cricketer Shares Beautiful Photos From Marriage Ceremony on Social Media.

From the looks of it, the event seemed to be a pretty big one with a lot of laughter, dancing and of course many candid moments. Dhanashree Verma was seen donning flower jewellery to complete her look. The duo also posed for pictures with their family members but most of the moments shared on social media were candid. A few hours ago, Dhanashree shared the pictures of her engagement and needless to say the duo looked stunning. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Yuzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

The newlyweds had posted a picture of their wedding to inform the fans about their marriage. "We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!," read the caption of the snap.

