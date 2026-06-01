Zee Bags Streaming and TV Broadcast Rights for FIFA World Cup 2026, To Launch New Sports Channel Unite8

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has officially announced its acquisition of the exclusive media rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 and subsequent FIFA events in India, concluding a protracted negotiation period for one of football's most significant global properties in a key market. The landmark deal, which extends through to 2034, will see the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, aired across Zee's newly launched sports channels and its digital platform, Zee5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Match Dates, Stadiums & Team Details.

The agreement encompasses not only the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups but also the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and 38 other FIFA events, including various youth tournaments and docu-series content, solidifying Zee's re-entry into the competitive sports broadcasting landscape. This strategic move aims to capitalise on India's burgeoning interest in football and expand the sport's reach across diverse demographics.

A Strategic Return to Sports Broadcasting

Zee Entertainment's securing of these rights marks a pivotal moment for the company, which had previously divested its sports channels in 2016. The broadcaster has introduced a new dedicated sports network under the brand "Unite8 Sports," featuring channels such as Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, alongside Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English, to cater to a broad audience. All 104 matches of the expanded 48-team 2026 tournament are expected to be broadcast, with multi-language coverage planned despite the challenging North American time zones for Indian viewers.

The deal's financial terms were not officially disclosed, but industry reports suggest the agreement for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups is valued between $30 million and $35 million. This figure is notably lower than FIFA's initial asking price of approximately $100 million for the India package, which was later revised to $60 million. The revised valuation reflects the complexities of the Indian market and the competitive bidding environment. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At Groups Ahead 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Competitive Landscape and Previous Bids

The acquisition follows months of negotiations, during which several major broadcasters vied for the coveted rights. JioStar, the Reliance-Disney joint venture that broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup through its predecessor Viacom18, was initially considered a frontrunner but reportedly withdrew after its final offer of around $20 million was deemed insufficient by FIFA. Sony Pictures Networks India, which held the rights for the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, also engaged in discussions but ultimately did not submit a formal bid. This withdrawal by key rivals ultimately strengthened Zee's position, allowing it to emerge as the successful bidder.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to commence on June 11, marking the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, promising an expanded spectacle for football enthusiasts worldwide. For Indian fans, the confirmation of Zee as the official broadcaster ensures access to football's premier event, further cementing the sport's growing presence in the subcontinent. This comprehensive deal underscores Zee's commitment to building a robust sports portfolio and leveraging the universal appeal of football to drive growth and engagement in the Indian market.

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