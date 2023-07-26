WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan just got engaged to his partner of more than a year. The pro wrestling icon in an interview with TMZ sports told that he and Sky Daily decided to get engaged last week with the former WWE star deciding to propose her at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The former WWE icon was nervous while proposing to his girlfriend but luckily Sky accepted the proposal and said yes. The WWE Hall of Famer met his fiancée’s three kids and bonded well with all of them. LeBron James' 18-Year-Old Son, Bronny James, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice Session; Now Stable.

Reportedly, the duo started dating in early 2022. After his divorce from Hogan’s second wife, Jennifer McDaniel was settled, the former WWE Champion quickly got closer to Sky Daily.

Meanwhile, as a part of the divorce finalisation, Hulk had to get a new car for his second wife.

The two were married for more than 10 years after tying the knot 2010 following his split from first wife, Linda Hogan. Now, Hulk is moving towards his third marriage.

