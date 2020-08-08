Indian shooter Omkar Singh celebrates his 36th birthday on Saturday (August 8, 2020). Hailing from Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, Omkar is one of the finest shooters produced by India as he has made the nation proud on numerous occasions. The talismanic shooter won as many as three gold medals during the 2010 Commonwealth games and impressed one and all. With the help of his eagle eyes, firm grip and concentration, Omkar hit the bulls-eye more often than not. As of now, the shooter is serving the nation in the Indian army where he holds the rank of a Master Chief Petty Officer. IOC Sets New Qualification Deadline for Summer Games After Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponement.

Winning an Olympic medal for India has always been a dream of Omkar Singh. On many occasions, the star shooter came close to winning a medal but never was able to cross the final hurdle. Determination has always been the biggest strength of Singh. After not being able to win the 10-meter pistol competition in 2010 Commonwealth games, the veteran made a sensational comeback in 2017 and clinched silver. As the talismanic shooter turns a year older, let's look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Omkar Singh was born on 8 August 1984 in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. His father was a teacher in the South Eastern Coal Fields Limited School. The shooter won three gold medals in Commonwealth Games 2010 which took place in Delhi. In 2017, Omkar became the first Indian male shooter to win a World Cup medal in the 10m air pistol event. For his enormous contribution towards the sport, Omkar Singh received the Arjuna Award in 2012. As of now, Omkar Singh is serving in Indian navy as Master Chief Petty Officer.

