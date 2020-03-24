Happy Birthday Peyton Manning: Lesser-Known Facts About the Former NFL Quarterback

Peyton Manning (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be celebrating his 44th birthday today (March 24, 2020). Considered to be one of the greatest to ever grace the game, Manning spent 18 seasons in the National Football League, 14 of which were with Indianapolis Colts and the rest with Denver Broncos. Manning was Colts first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and since transformed them into regular playoff contenders. On Peyton Manning’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Peyton Manning is one of the most decorated players and during his tenure as the starting quarterback for Indianapolis, he led them to eight division championships, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XLI. After a successful spell in Indianapolis, Manning joined Denver Broncos in 2012 and played for them till 2015. He contributed to Broncos clinching the division title each year and also played a crucial victory in their victory in Super Bowl 50.

Lesser Known Facts About Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is the son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and elder brother of New York Giants Player Eli Manning.

Peyton Manning Was Indianapolis Colts' First Overall Pick in the 1998 NFL Draft

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl Champion

Manning won the Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis Colts and Super Bowl 50 with Denver Broncos

Manning was selected as NFL MVP for a record five times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013)

Peyton Manning was nicknamed ‘The Sherrif’ due to His Pre-Snap Routine

On October 17, 2017, Indianapolis Colts unveiled a bronze statue of Peyton Manning outside the Lucas Oil Stadium

His wife, Ashley, is part owner of the NBA team Memphis Grizzlies

After a successful career, Manning announced his retirement on March 7, 2016. After 18 seasons in NFL, Peyton Manning received the 2016 ESPY Icon Award and was also inducted into the Indianapolis Ring of Honour.