Hasbulla Magomedov, an 18-year-old TikToker and blogger from Dagestan, has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks after the news of his ‘sanctioned’ fight with 17-year-old Tajikistani singer, Abduroziq, went viral. A row has erupted over the fight, which is a contest between two teenagers who suffer from dwarfism and has been condemned by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia for being ‘unethical’. Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?.

It is understood that the fight has already taken place but the video hasn’t been released amid anger over the bout as it deemed as a ‘freak show’ due to the combined weight of the two contestants being around 35kg. The mixed martial arts fight was organised by Chechen blogger Ashab Tamayev, who is seen in the pre-fight clip, which has gained over nine million views. So we take a look at some viral videos of Hasbulla Magomedov, who is also known as ‘Mini Khabib’. Who Is Abduroziq, What Is His Age and Other Things To Know About Tajik Singer Fighting 'Mini Khabib'?.

Hasbulla Speaking Multiple Languages

Hasbulla speaking russian english AND arabic?😳 My multilingual king🐐 pic.twitter.com/5IERTGuJtG — hasbulla fan account🇵🇸 (@swagIord0) May 28, 2021

Hasbulla Challenging Gordon Ramsay

'Mini Khabib' Working Out

Hasbulla putting in that work💪🏽🏋🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBhkKTIk6r — Frank Castle🇵🇸 (@arslanw68) May 29, 2021

Thug Life

Thug Life moment by Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/4RqDvI4hss — Manolo 🥃 (@manny_mma_) May 28, 2021

Hasbulla With A Monkey

Hasbulla fighting for his life pic.twitter.com/ZmJhM1KYVT — S🌑 (@SAI1F1) May 28, 2021

Hasbulla Magomedov initially rose to fame on TikTok after posting hilarious videos of him pretending to fight children due to which he was given the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ because of him being born in the same locality as the former UFC Lightweight Champion. The 18-year-old reportedly suffers from growth hormone deficiency (GHD), popularly known as dwarfism.

