Indian field Hockey player Varun Kumar who plays as a defender for the Indian national team and Punjab Warriors in the Hockey India League has been accused of rape by a woman in Bengaluru as told by police. The woman who now is 22 years old claimed that Varun Kumar raped her several times in the period of the last five years under the false promise of marriage. Hockey India Congratulates Neha Goyal on Completing 150 International Caps.

The woman claimed that she met Varun Kumar back in 2019 through the social media platform Instagram. At that time she was 17 years old. The woman also claimed that Varun Kumar engaged in sexual activity with her while attending coaching camps at Bengaluru's Sai Stadium.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the player in Bengaluru, following a complaint lodged by the girl.

Varun Kumar, originally from Himachal Pradesh, resided in Jalandhar, Punjab. Authorities mentioned that "he is on the run and a search is on to trace him." Indian Men’s Team Arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24.

Following the Indian Hockey team's bronze medal victory in the Tokyo Olympics, the government of Himachal Pradesh declared a reward of ₹1 lakh for Varun Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).