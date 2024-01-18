IND vs GER Women's Hockey Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian women’s hockey team will be facing Germany in the FIH Olympics Qualifier with the game expected to be a high-octane clash. The Indian side heads into the contest on the back of a 5-1 win over Italy, which helped them finish behind USA in Group B. Germany finished top of Group A and they are a team capable of defeating anyone on their day. The loser of this clash will get another chance of booking their place in the Paris Olympics in the Bronze medal game that will follow. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: After Latest Win, Indian Women’s Team Brimming With Confidence for Semifinal Clash Against Germany.

Udita Duhan is the leading goal scorer for India with three goals and her form has been impressive. Skipper Savita Punia in goal could be in for a busy day as Germany have quality forwards in their squad. Nikki Pradhan and Ishika Chaudhary will try and build from the back allowing the likes of Navneet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung to venture forward with ease. Sangita Kumari and Baljeet Kaur should get the nod in the forward line for India.

Jette Fleschutz and Sonja Zimmermann have three goals each in the campaign and their overall game play has been brilliant. The side defeated Czechia 10-0, which was one of the highlights of the tournament so far. The defence too has put up a strong showing with the team just conceding once, which happened against Japan. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Optimistic for Third Consecutive Olympic Berth, Says Midfielder Navneet Kaur.

India vs Germany Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Semi-Final, Time and Schedule:

The India Women's vs Germany Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Semi-Final is scheduled to take place on January 18, Thursday at 07:30 pm IST. The IND vs GER Women's Hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

India vs Germany Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Semi-Final Match, Live Telecast

Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of FIH Olympic Qualifiers in India. The IND vs GER semi-final hockey match will be telecast live on Sports18 1 HD with English commentary and on Sports18 Khel in Hindi commentary.

India vs Germany Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Semi-Final Match, Free Live Streaming Online

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch IND vs GER hockey match with the live streaming option available on JioCinema website and its mobile application. The IND vs GER hockey match live streaming will be available for free on the OTT platform. India will not be worried about the German challenge and the hosts will likely pull off a surprise here with a win.

